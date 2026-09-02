Japan Credit Rating Agency upgrades India's sovereign rating to A- from BBB+

Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd (JCR) on Wednesday upgraded Indias sovereign credit rating by a notch to A- from BBB+, citing the economys sustained high growth, the effectiveness of its economic policies, stronger financial system and improving quality of government expenditure. JCR had maintained the BBB+ rating for India since 2007, including during the global financial crisis, the pandemic, and subsequent geopolitical disruptions. The agency also raised Indias country ceiling by one notch to A, reflecting its assessment that Indias economic fundamentals, policy framework, fiscal trajectory and financial-sector resilience have strengthened sufficiently to warrant a higher sovereign credit standing. It assigned a stable outlook to both Indias foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings. JCR said Indias economy has maintained growth of around 7%, supported by robust private consumption and public investment. It said the economy grew by 7.7% in 2025-26, and it is expected to maintain high growth of over 6% in FY27.

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