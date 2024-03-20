Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan Market closed for Vernal Equinox holiday

Japan Market closed for Vernal Equinox holiday

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan share market closed on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, for the Vernal Equinox holiday.

Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight and ahead to the US Fed's monetary policy decision later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the central bank's accompanying statement could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will update their economic and rate projections later in the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Bollywood Stars Shine in Marks &amp; Spencer's Autumn Collection in Grazia Cool List

Board of Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India approves change in MD &amp; CEO

Board of Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India appoints CFO

Elevate Your Culinary Experience with The Saucy Spoon: Spring Agro's New Brand of Premium Durum Wheat Pasta and Flavorful Sauces

Madame Unveils Spring/Summer'24 Collection in Collaboration with Shanaya Kapoor

Australia Market inches lower ahead of Fed decision

HUDCO board OKs to raise Rs 40,000 cr

Tata Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Himadri Specialty to acquire 40% stake in Invati Creations

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story