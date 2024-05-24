Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan Market tumbles 1.17%

Japan Market tumbles 1.17%

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan share market finished session lower on Friday, 24 May 2024, on tracking broadly downbeat cues from Wall Street overnight amid conscious of inflation pressure and receding expectations for rate cuts.

Market sentiments dented further after government data showed the pace of Japanese inflation slowed in April to 2.2%, but the figure remaining above the Bank of Japan's 2% target. The figure kept the Bank of Japan under pressure to tighten policy further.

However, market losses capped as investor sentiment in Tokyo was boosted by news of soaring Nvidia earnings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index tanked 457.11 points, or 1.17%, to 38,646.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 12.21 points, 0.44%, to 2,742.54.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen moved in the upper156 zone against greenback. The dollar fetched 156.95 yen, little changed from 156.93 yen in New York on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Japan Nikkei tumbles 2.66% amid Middle East tension

Australia Market tumbles after Fed dashes early rate cut hopes

Market tumbles in early trade; Nifty below 21,550

Market at day's low, Sensex tumbles 414 pts; Nifty slides below 22,100

China Market tumbles 1.91%

Refex Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2024 quarter

HB Portfolio reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 52.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story