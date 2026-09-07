Japanese technology stocks also tracked gains in US chipmakers and memory stocks. Kioxia Holdings and SoftBank Group surged 9.3% and 11.2%, respectively, while Advantest, Taiyo Yuden and Ibiden also posted strong gains.
However, gains were limited by stronger-than-expected US jobs data, which raised expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike this month. Markets are also pricing in a possible Bank of Japan rate hike in September, as persistent inflation and a weak yen remain concerns.
Financial and consumer stocks underperformed, with Mitsubishi UFJ and Nintendo falling 2% and 1%, respectively.
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