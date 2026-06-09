Japanese equities rallied on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as technology and artificial intelligence shares surged. The Nikkei 225 climbed 2.17% to close at 65,416, while the Topix Index advanced 1.14% to 3,896.

Markets took positive cues from Wall Streets overnight gains, with chipmakers rebounding strongly after last weeks selloff. Leading performers included Kioxia Holdings (+6.4%), Tokyo Electron (+8.9%), Murata Manufacturing (+11.3%), Taiyo Yuden (+20%), and Advantest (+4.3%).

Investor sentiment was also shaped by expectations that the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates later this month to address persistent inflation. On the geopolitical front, tensions eased as Iran and Israel agreed to halt attacks against each other, reducing fears of a wider conflict that could drive energy prices higher.