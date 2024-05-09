Japan Nikkei falls 0.34%

Japan stock market finished session with soft note on Thursday, 09 May 2024, as losses in shares of chip-related companies, nonferrous metals producers, brokerage houses, shippers and electric appliance makers were offset gains in insurers, banks, and metal products.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index stumbled 128.39 points, or 0.34%, to finish at 38,073.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 7.03 points, 0.26%, to 2,713.46.

Total 23 of 33 TSE sectors closed higher along with broader Topix index. Insurance sector was best performer in percentage term, up 3.1%, while Nonferrous Metals was bottom performer in percentage term, falling 0.9%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Leading Index Falls In March- Japan's leading index declined in Mach after rising to an 18-month high in February, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday. The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped less-than-expected to 111.4 in March from 112.1 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 111.0. Meanwhile, the coincident index improved to 113.9 in March from 111.5 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation. The lagging index decreased to 106.2 in March from 106.8 in the prior month.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen was little changed against greenback on Thursday as the yen stabilized following three days of decline on talk of intervention. The yen was changing hands at 155.64 per dollar in late trade on Thursday, compared with 155.63 yen overnight in New York.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News