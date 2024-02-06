Japan Nikkei falls as gains locked in

Japan stock market finished session lower on Tuesday, 06 February 2024, as investors opted to lock in recent gains on tracking weak lead from Wall Street overnight as well as weak labour cash earnings and household spending data for December.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 193.50 points, or 0.53%, to 36,160.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 17.46 points, 0.68%, to 2,539.25.

Shares swung back into negative territory as investors took profits, with electrical equipment manufacturer Omron Corp falling 15.27%, Pacific Metals Co declining 10.07%, and delivery service Yamato Holdings Co losing 7.28%.

Semiconductor-related shares were up, with Advantest gaining 2.95%, after Nvidia hit afresh record high overnight following Goldman Sachs raising its price target.

Shares of Toyota Corp advanced 4.8% to 3,135 yen after the automaker announced its record earnings and upgraded its annual forecasts for the year to March.

