SoftBank Group led the rally with a 14% jump, followed by Kioxia Holdings (+10.1%), Murata Manufacturing (+9%), Tokyo Electron (+1.2%), and Sumitomo Electric (+4.7%).
On the economic front, Japans capital spending was flat in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, highlighting slower corporate investment activity. Meanwhile, investors kept a close eye on Middle East developments, where US-Iran ceasefire talks continued to face hurdles.
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