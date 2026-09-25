Japan's Nikkei rises for fifth straight session as oil and bond pressures ease

Japans Nikkei 225 rose 1.3% to close at 66,364 on Friday, extending its gains to a fifth straight session. Stocks got support as oil prices fell and the recent global bond selloff eased.

Oil prices declined after reports that the US and Iran were discussing a phased agreement that could help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease a US blockade on Iranian ports. Global bond yields also stabilized after a sharp rise over the previous two sessions. Japans 10-year government bond yield edged down from its highest level since 1996.

Investor sentiment also received a boost after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded their talks in Washington. Trump described the meeting as great.