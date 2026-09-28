Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei slips as oil prices and rate concerns weigh
The Nikkei 225 fell 0.73% to close at 65,878 on Monday, ending a five-session winning streak after giving up earlier gains.

The decline came as oil prices jumped after President Donald Trump rejected Irans latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also said it would not ease its conditions for reopening the key shipping route. Rising global bond yields and concerns about inflation added to pressure, as investors expected tighter monetary policy.

Investors also turned cautious ahead of Micron Technologys earnings later this week, which could offer fresh signals on demand for artificial intelligence-related products. Japanese technology stocks were among the notable decliners, with Kioxia and Ibiden both falling 4.4%, while Lasertec dropped 2.2%.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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