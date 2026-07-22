Japan shares slip as investors turn cautious before US tech earnings

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.18% to close at 66,115 on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains as the rally in semiconductor stocks lost momentum. Investors also became cautious ahead of earnings from major US technology companies, including Alphabet and Tesla, which could provide fresh clues on the outlook for the technology sector.

Market sentiment was also affected by rising oil prices as geopolitical tensions remained elevated. Investors continued to track the conflict in the Middle East after the US carried out strikes on Iranian targets for an 11th straight night, while President Donald Trump played down the chances of immediate talks with Tehran.