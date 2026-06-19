Japan stocks end mixed as inflation remains stable and global tech rally supports sentiment

Japanese stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 edging up 0.28% to 71,250, while the broader Topix Index fell 0.57% to 4,045. Investors reacted to data showing Japans core inflation held steady at 1.4% in May, in line with expectations, suggesting that underlying price pressures remain under control despite higher energy costs.

Despite the mixed session, both indexes posted strong weekly gains, with the Nikkei rising about 8% and the Topix advancing around 4%. Market sentiment improved after the US-Iran peace agreement helped push oil prices lower, easing concerns about inflation. Japanese equities also benefited from a global rally in semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related stocks, which helped offset pressure from the US Federal Reserves hawkish stance. Sector-wise, technology stocks were mostly higher, while financial, industrial, and consumer shares generally underperformed.