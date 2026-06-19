Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan stocks end mixed as inflation remains stable and global tech rally supports sentiment

Japan stocks end mixed as inflation remains stable and global tech rally supports sentiment

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Japanese stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 edging up 0.28% to 71,250, while the broader Topix Index fell 0.57% to 4,045. Investors reacted to data showing Japans core inflation held steady at 1.4% in May, in line with expectations, suggesting that underlying price pressures remain under control despite higher energy costs.

Despite the mixed session, both indexes posted strong weekly gains, with the Nikkei rising about 8% and the Topix advancing around 4%. Market sentiment improved after the US-Iran peace agreement helped push oil prices lower, easing concerns about inflation. Japanese equities also benefited from a global rally in semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related stocks, which helped offset pressure from the US Federal Reserves hawkish stance. Sector-wise, technology stocks were mostly higher, while financial, industrial, and consumer shares generally underperformed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks declines marginally

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; consumer durables shares underperform

Qadian-Beas Rail Link Revived, project to improve market access for farmers and agricultural produce

Aqueous zinc ion batteries emerging as a low-cost and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story