Japan stocks extend losses as tech shares remain under pressure

The downturn followed a technology-led selloff on Wall Street, with investors becoming increasingly concerned about the scale of AI-related spending by major global technology companies.
Technology and electronics stocks were among the biggest losers. Fujikura fell 2.7%, Tokyo Electron dropped 4.2%, Furukawa Electric declined 2%, Disco Corp lost 3.8%, and Sumitomo Electric slipped 2.9%.
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