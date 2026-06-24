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Japan stocks extend losses as tech shares remain under pressure

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Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
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Japanese equities closed lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session as weakness in global technology stocks weighed on investor sentiment. The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.88% to 69,175, while the broader Topix Index declined 0.67% to 3,964.

The downturn followed a technology-led selloff on Wall Street, with investors becoming increasingly concerned about the scale of AI-related spending by major global technology companies.

Technology and electronics stocks were among the biggest losers. Fujikura fell 2.7%, Tokyo Electron dropped 4.2%, Furukawa Electric declined 2%, Disco Corp lost 3.8%, and Sumitomo Electric slipped 2.9%.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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