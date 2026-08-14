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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan stocks extend rally on rate hopes and AI gains
Japans stock markets rose on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 0.59% to 68,714 and the Topix rising 0.51% to 4,197. Shares extended their rally, helped by strong gains on Wall Street and softer US inflation data, which reduced expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike.

Markets now see about a 35% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in September, down from 55% a week earlier. At home, investors are also watching for a possible Bank of Japan rate hike in September or October, as a weaker yen could add to inflation.

Technology stocks led the gains, supported by renewed interest in artificial intelligence. Kioxia Holdings rose 3.8%, Advantest gained 2.6%, and SoftBank Group climbed 2.9%.

For the week, the Nikkei 225 rose 4.74%, while the Topix gained 3%.

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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