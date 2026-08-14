Markets now see about a 35% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in September, down from 55% a week earlier. At home, investors are also watching for a possible Bank of Japan rate hike in September or October, as a weaker yen could add to inflation.
Technology stocks led the gains, supported by renewed interest in artificial intelligence. Kioxia Holdings rose 3.8%, Advantest gained 2.6%, and SoftBank Group climbed 2.9%.
For the week, the Nikkei 225 rose 4.74%, while the Topix gained 3%.
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