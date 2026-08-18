Japans stock market came under pressure on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 falling 2.54% to close at 67,461. The decline reversed the previous sessions gains as rising global bond yields and inflation worries weighed on investor sentiment.

Japans 10-year government bond yield climbed to around 2.95%, its highest level in three decades. Concerns over higher government spending and the growing possibility of a near-term Bank of Japan rate hike added to the pressure.

Investors were also worried about the governments plan to cut the consumption tax on food to 1% for two years. With no clear alternative source of revenue yet identified, the move has raised concerns about Japans fiscal position.