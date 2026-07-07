Investors also assessed domestic economic data, which showed nominal wages rose 3.2% in May, while household spending fell 0.4%, reflecting mixed signals for the economy.
Technology stocks were among the biggest losers, with Kioxia Holdings tumbling 11.3%, Taiyo Yuden falling 11%, Murata Manufacturing losing 10.1%, Lasertec declining 6.4%, and Ibiden Co dropping 7%.
In contrast, financial and consumer stocks outperformed the broader market. Mitsubishi UFJ gained 2.3%, while Fast Retailing rose 1.1%, helping limit the overall market decline.
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