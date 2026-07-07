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Japanese stock markets ended sharply lower on Tuesday, led by a broad selloff in technology shares. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.12% to close at 68,257, its lowest level in three weeks, while the broader Topix index declined 0.97% to 4,062.

Investors also assessed domestic economic data, which showed nominal wages rose 3.2% in May, while household spending fell 0.4%, reflecting mixed signals for the economy.

Technology stocks were among the biggest losers, with Kioxia Holdings tumbling 11.3%, Taiyo Yuden falling 11%, Murata Manufacturing losing 10.1%, Lasertec declining 6.4%, and Ibiden Co dropping 7%.

In contrast, financial and consumer stocks outperformed the broader market. Mitsubishi UFJ gained 2.3%, while Fast Retailing rose 1.1%, helping limit the overall market decline.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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