Market sentiment was further boosted by a decline in oil prices after the US and Iran agreed on a framework to work toward a final agreement within 60 days, easing concerns about potential disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East. Investors also looked ahead to Japans latest PMI data and the Bank of Japans Summary of Opinions for further insight into the economic outlook following the central banks recent interest rate hike. Among the strongest performers were Furukawa Electric, Murata Manufacturing, JX Advanced Metals, Ibiden, and SoftBank Group.
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