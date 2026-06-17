Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan stocks reach new highs on strong export growth
Japanese equities ended higher on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 Index rising 0.72% to a record closing high of 69,902. Investor sentiment was supported by stronger-than-expected trade data, which reinforced confidence in the outlook for Japans economy and corporate earnings.

Official data showed that exports increased 17% year-on-year in May, marking the fastest growth since November 2022, driven by robust demand for automobiles and semiconductor-related products.

The gains also followed the Bank of Japans decision a day earlier to raise its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1%, a move aimed at addressing inflation pressures and supporting the Japanese yen.

Meanwhile, investors continued to monitor developments surrounding the planned US-Iran peace agreement expected to be signed on Friday, which could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and improve oil supply flows from the Middle East.

Technology and semiconductor-related stocks led the market higher, with strong gains seen in Lasertec, Tokyo Electron, Taiyo Yuden, Murata Manufacturing, and Ibiden.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China stocks rebound as policy signals boost investor confidence

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Market extends rally for 4th day; Nifty ends above 24,050 mark

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 58.88% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story