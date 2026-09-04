Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Watch TodayNifty OutlookNepal FloodsCable Stock CrashNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPODelhi weather forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan stocks rebound as tech shares lead gains
The Nikkei 225 rose 1.26% to close at 65,021 on Friday, ending a four-day losing streak. The rebound came as investors reduced expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this month after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he would support keeping rates unchanged if inflation continues to ease.

At the same time, investors are watching the Bank of Japan for a possible rate increase at its September meeting as it looks to manage inflation. Sharp moves in the yen also remained a key focus after the currency gained as much as 3% over two sessions.

Technology and AI-related stocks led the market higher. Kioxia Holdings jumped 5.4%, SoftBank Group surged 11.8%, while Taiyo Yuden gained 6.4%. Advantest and Fujikura also rose 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

Despite Fridays recovery, the Nikkei fell 2.08% over the week. Higher oil prices and rising global bond yields continued to put pressure on Japanese equities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China stocks end lower as investors stay cautious

AJC Jewel Manufacturers to acquire 80% stake in AJC Jewel Manufacturers (FZC), Sharjah

Afcom to acquire four Boeing 777-8F Freighter Aircraft

Sensex, Nifty rebound as easing US yields, Asian gains boost sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.07%

First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Next Story