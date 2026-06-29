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The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.15% to close at 69,468, while the broader Topix Index gained 0.47% to finish at 3,982 on Monday, recovering from earlier losses as investors stepped in to buy stocks that had declined recently.

On the domestic front, data showed Japan's retail sales rose 5.3% in May, marking the fastest growth since November 2023. The increase was largely driven by a government stimulus package that supported consumer spending.

Among individual stocks, Taiyo Yuden surged 10.9%, while Tokyo Electron gained 2.4%, Sony Group advanced 3.1%, Nintendo climbed 5.3%, and Disco Corp added 1.3%.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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