On the domestic front, data showed Japan's retail sales rose 5.3% in May, marking the fastest growth since November 2023. The increase was largely driven by a government stimulus package that supported consumer spending.
Among individual stocks, Taiyo Yuden surged 10.9%, while Tokyo Electron gained 2.4%, Sony Group advanced 3.1%, Nintendo climbed 5.3%, and Disco Corp added 1.3%.
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