Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus, with uncertainty lingering despite a new proposal from Iran to the US, as disagreements over its nuclear program continue.
Technology stocks led the market decline. Advantest dropped sharply despite reporting strong earnings, while SoftBank Group fell nearly 10% amid fresh worries about the AI sector. Other major stocks, including Hitachi, Tokyo Electron, and Fanuc, also posted notable losses, adding to the broader market weakness.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content