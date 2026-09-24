Japans Nikkei 225 rose 0.76% to close at 65,514 on Thursday as the market reopened after an extended holiday. Technology and AI-related stocks led the gains, catching up with strong moves in global tech shares.

Global interest in AI stocks remained strong after Metas Muse personal AI agent renewed investor interest in the sector and supported demand for AI infrastructure. In Japan, Ibiden jumped 14.6%, while Advantest gained 3.2%, Tokyo Electron rose 1.5%, Lasertec added 1.8% and Murata Manufacturing increased 0.8%.

However, investors remained cautious as Wall Street came under pressure on Wednesday. Strong US economic data and higher oil prices raised concerns about inflation and increased expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, pushing the US dollar and Treasury yields higher.