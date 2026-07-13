Japan stocks slide as Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment

Japanese stocks fell on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 declining 1.92% and the broader Topix Index losing 0.71%, as escalating tensions in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment. Rising concerns over the conflict between the US and Iran pushed oil prices higher, keeping inflation risks and expectations of further interest rate hikes in focus.

The latest exchange of missile strikes between the US and Iran, along with continued uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, raised concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies. Higher oil prices added to worries about rising costs and their impact on the economy.