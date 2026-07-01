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Japanese markets closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a third straight session as technology stocks tracked the overnight rally on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.59% to 70,475, while the broader Topix Index gained 0.42% to 4,012.

Technology, semiconductor and AI-related stocks led the market higher as recent selling pressure in the sector continued to ease. Among the top gainers, Tokyo Electron advanced 2.1%, Taiyo Yuden surged 12.4%, Murata Manufacturing rose 4.3%, Ibiden Co gained 8.3%, and Lasertec added 2.2%.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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