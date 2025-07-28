Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets fall sharply ahead of BoJ policy rate

Japanese markets fall sharply ahead of BoJ policy rate

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets fell sharply as investors looked ahead to the Bank of Japan's rate decision on Thursday for hints about the near-term rate outlook.

Traders also shifted their focus to domestic corporate earnings and pondered the implications of the U.S.-Japan trade deal.

The Nikkei average tumbled 1.10 percent to 40,998.27 while the broader Topix index settled 0.72 percent lower at 2,930.73.

Chip-related shares paced the decliners, with Advantest and Screen Holdings plummeting 9-10 percent. Robot maker Fanuc soared 5 percent after its quarterly operating profit jumped nearly 30 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.12%

Transport Corp Q1 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 107 cr

Pound net speculative longs slump to 5-month low

Vidhi Specialty jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Laurus Labs climbs on robust Q1 earnings

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story