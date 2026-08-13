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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets gain as softer US inflation lifts sentiment

Japanese markets gain as softer US inflation lifts sentiment

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Japanese stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 rising 1.16% to close at 68,308. The broader Topix gained 0.89% to 4,176 and touched a fresh record high.

Investor sentiment improved after softer-than-expected US inflation data reduced expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the near term.

In Japan, producer prices rose 7.2% in July, easing slightly from 7.3% in June and coming below the 7.4% forecast.

Technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks led the gains. Kioxia Holdings rose 3.9%, Taiyo Yuden 6.5%, Advantest 4%, Ibiden Co 5.3% and Murata Manufacturing 10.3%.

Banking stocks also advanced, with Mitsubishi UFJ gaining 2.9%, Sumitomo Mitsui rising 1.6% and Mizuho Financial climbing 3.2%.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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