Japanese markets slip as geopolitics weigh, weekly gains hold

Japanese equities ended lower on Friday as renewed USIran clashes in the Strait of Hormuz dampened investor sentiment. The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.19% to 62,713, while the broader Topix Index declined 0.29% to 3,829, giving up some of the previous sessions gains.

Despite the pullback, both indices still posted strong weekly performance, with the Nikkei rising 5.38% and the Topix gaining 2.7%, supported earlier by strength in technology and AI-related stocks.

On the corporate front, Sony announced a share buyback of up to 500 billion and forecast an 11% rise in operating profit for FY2027, driven by growth in its music and image sensor businesses. Nintendo said it will increase the retail price of the Switch 2 due to weaker sales expectations amid a memory chip shortage. Toyota, meanwhile, reported a 49% fall in fourth-quarter operating profit, hit by US tariffs.