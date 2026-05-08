Japanese markets slip as geopolitics weigh, weekly gains hold

Despite the pullback, both indices still posted strong weekly performance, with the Nikkei rising 5.38% and the Topix gaining 2.7%, supported earlier by strength in technology and AI-related stocks.
On the corporate front, Sony announced a share buyback of up to 500 billion and forecast an 11% rise in operating profit for FY2027, driven by growth in its music and image sensor businesses. Nintendo said it will increase the retail price of the Switch 2 due to weaker sales expectations amid a memory chip shortage. Toyota, meanwhile, reported a 49% fall in fourth-quarter operating profit, hit by US tariffs.
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