Japanese markets tumbled as the yen extended gains for a third day against the dollar amid heightened uncertainty over U.S. trade policies and hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei average fell 2.17 percent to 36,887.17, ending at a six-month low dragged down by exporters and technology stocks. The broader Topix index settled 1.56 percent lower at 2,708.59.

