Japanese stocks edge lower as Middle East tensions keep investors cautious

Japanese stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 slipping 0.13% to 53,751 and the broader Topix index falling 0.5% to 3,611. Investor sentiment remained cautious as markets continued to react to rising tensions in the Middle East and fluctuating oil prices.

Over the weekend, the US launched strikes on military targets near Irans key oil-export facility on Kharg Island. Reports also indicate that Washington may soon announce a coalition of countries to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. However, Japans Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated that Japan currently has no plans to send warships to the area, despite pressure from the US on its allies.