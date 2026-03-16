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Japanese stocks edge lower as Middle East tensions keep investors cautious

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Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Japanese stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 slipping 0.13% to 53,751 and the broader Topix index falling 0.5% to 3,611. Investor sentiment remained cautious as markets continued to react to rising tensions in the Middle East and fluctuating oil prices.

Over the weekend, the US launched strikes on military targets near Irans key oil-export facility on Kharg Island. Reports also indicate that Washington may soon announce a coalition of countries to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. However, Japans Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated that Japan currently has no plans to send warships to the area, despite pressure from the US on its allies.

At the same time, investors are awaiting the Bank of Japans policy meeting later this week. The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged as officials assess the potential impact of the Iran conflict on Japans economy.

Among individual stocks, notable losses were seen in companies such as Nintendo, Fujikura, and Furukawa Electric.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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