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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks extend gains as oil prices ease
Japanese stocks moved higher on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 rising 0.62% to close at 66,262. The index extended gains from the previous session as lower oil prices eased concerns about a near-term rise in inflation.

Stocks also followed gains on Wall Street, where a sharp drop in long-term US Treasury yields supported sentiment. Investors remained focused on the US governments fiscal reform plans and awaited more clarity on their potential impact.

Markets were also looking ahead to Nvidias earnings report for fresh signs of how strong demand for artificial intelligence-related products remains.

Among major stocks, Advantest gained 3.6%, SoftBank Group rose 1.5%, and Mitsubishi UFJ advanced 1.4%.

Terra Drone surged more than 20% after Japans Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency selected the company to supply its Terra B1 interceptor drone to the Japan Self-Defense Forces. The deal is part of a fast-tracked program to strengthen Japans ability to counter unmanned aircraft.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

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