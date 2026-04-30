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Japanese stocks fall as oil worries and global tensions weigh on sentiment

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Japanese stock markets dropped on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 falling 1.06% and the broader Topix index losing 1.19%, continuing the previous sessions decline. The fall was mainly driven by rising oil prices and growing concerns about tensions between the US and Iran, after reports that the US may consider further action. Comments about maintaining pressure on Iran added to worries, especially since Japan relies heavily on oil imports from the Middle East.

Global factors also played a role, as the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, though some policymakers disagreed with the decision. At home, Japans industrial production unexpectedly fell in March, even as retail sales were stronger than expected. Major companies like Advantest, Fujikura, Mitsubishi UFJ, Mitsubishi Heavy, and Hitachi saw notable losses, pulling the market lower.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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