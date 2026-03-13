Japanese stocks fall for second day as oil surge and weak yen concerns weigh on sentiment

Japanese equities declined on Friday, extending losses for a second straight session as higher oil prices and global market weakness pressured investor sentiment. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.16% to 53,820, while the broader TOPIX dropped 0.57% to 3,629, following overnight declines on Wall Street.

Oil prices surged amid disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict after Irans new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, pledged to keep the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed while escalating attacks on regional oil and transport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda warned that the weak yen could increase imported inflation as energy prices rise, potentially forcing the central bank to speed up policy normalization.