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Japanese stocks pull back from record highs as investors take profits

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Japanese markets closed lower on Thursday as investors locked in profits after a strong rally that had pushed equities to record highs. The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.98% to 62,654, while the broader Topix Index dropped 1.03% to 3,879.

Shares of SoftBank Group declined 4.3% despite the company reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit, supported by valuation gains linked to its investment in OpenAI. Fujikura tumbled 19.1% even after posting strong double-digit growth in both sales and profits.

Meanwhile, mining firm Mitsui Kinzoku fell 7.9% after issuing a weaker profit outlook for FY2027 despite expecting higher revenue. Other major decliners included Kioxia Holdings, JX Advanced Metals, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Electric, and Sony Group.

Investors also kept a close watch on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, hoping for better relations between the two countries despite ongoing tariff tensions and other disputes.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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