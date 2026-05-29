Domestically, Japans retail sales grew at the fastest pace in a year, while industrial production unexpectedly rose, adding to the positive momentum. Tech and electronics stocks led the gains, with Kioxia up 7.5%, SoftBank Group rising 5.1%, Murata Manufacturing advancing 12.7%, Taiyo Yuden gaining 13.9%, and Ibiden Co climbing 16.5%. For the month, the Nikkei gained 11.88% and the Topix 6.17%, driven largely by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence.
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