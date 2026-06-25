Japanese stocks rebound as AI optimism drives technology shares higher

Japanese equities surged on Thursday, ending a two-day losing streak as investor sentiment improved on the back of strong gains in technology stocks. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 4.61% to 72,366, while the broader Topix Index rose 1.33% to 4,016.

Markets followed the positive momentum in US stock futures after Micron Technology delivered a strong outlook, boosting confidence in continued growth in the artificial intelligence sector. Japanese companies are seen as key beneficiaries of the global AI infrastructure expansion due to their significant presence in the semiconductor and technology supply chains.

Sentiment was further supported by lower oil prices, as progress in US-Iran peace talks eased concerns over energy costs for Japans import-reliant economy.