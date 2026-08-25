Japanese stocks recovered on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 and Topix both rising 0.5% to 65,856 and 4,094, respectively. The gains came as technology and AI-related shares bounced back after losses in the previous session.

Investors are also looking ahead to Nvidias earnings later this week for fresh signs of demand for AI-related products. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warshs speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday will also be closely watched for clues on the US interest-rate outlook.

On the geopolitical front, the US increased sanctions on Iran and its trading partners to push Tehran toward negotiations. Among major gainers, Fujikura rose 5.5%, Furukawa Electric jumped 10.3%, Ibiden gained 6.3%, SoftBank Group added 2.3%, and Taiyo Yuden climbed 1.3%.