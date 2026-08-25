Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlinePaytm Share PriceGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks recover as tech shares rebound
Japanese stocks recovered on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 and Topix both rising 0.5% to 65,856 and 4,094, respectively. The gains came as technology and AI-related shares bounced back after losses in the previous session.

Investors are also looking ahead to Nvidias earnings later this week for fresh signs of demand for AI-related products. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warshs speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday will also be closely watched for clues on the US interest-rate outlook.

On the geopolitical front, the US increased sanctions on Iran and its trading partners to push Tehran toward negotiations. Among major gainers, Fujikura rose 5.5%, Furukawa Electric jumped 10.3%, Ibiden gained 6.3%, SoftBank Group added 2.3%, and Taiyo Yuden climbed 1.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese stocks mixed as tech shares weigh

Sensex settles 287 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,300 level

Nifty September futures trade at premium

BMW Ventures bags Rs 25-cr orders from Tata Projects

Hindustan Copper Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Next Story