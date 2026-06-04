Local markets tracked weakness in US futures after chipmaker Broadcom issued a downbeat outlook, dampening sentiment across the tech sector. Renewed tensions between the US and Iran also weighed on investor confidence, pushing energy prices higher and keeping inflation and interest-rate concerns in focus.
Among individual stocks, SoftBank Group slumped 11.3% due to its heavy exposure to AI-related investments. Other notable decliners included Kioxia Holdings (-1.5%), Fujikura (-3.9%), Murata Manufacturing (-5%), Taiyo Yuden (-3.9%), and Furukawa Electric (-3.8%).
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