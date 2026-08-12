Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 climbing 0.83% to 67,524 and the broader Topix gaining 0.94% to 4,139.

Technology stocks gained after positive outlooks from US companies CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer boosted optimism around strong spending on artificial intelligence.

Kioxia Holdings and Fujikura rose 3.9% each, while Taiyo Yuden gained 7.5%, Murata Manufacturing added 3.2%, and Ibiden increased 3%.

Bank stocks also moved higher. Mitsubishi UFJ rose 2.7%, Sumitomo Mitsui gained 3.4%, and Mizuho Financial climbed 3.1%.

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