Technology stocks gained after positive outlooks from US companies CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer boosted optimism around strong spending on artificial intelligence.
Kioxia Holdings and Fujikura rose 3.9% each, while Taiyo Yuden gained 7.5%, Murata Manufacturing added 3.2%, and Ibiden increased 3%.
Bank stocks also moved higher. Mitsubishi UFJ rose 2.7%, Sumitomo Mitsui gained 3.4%, and Mizuho Financial climbed 3.1%.
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