Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks rise as technology shares rebound
Japanese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 Index gaining 0.74% to 67,743 after recovering from early losses. Technology and semiconductor stocks led the rebound as investors bought shares after recent declines, despite a weak performance by US tech stocks overnight amid concerns about the sustainability of the AI-driven rally.

Gains were seen across major chip-related companies, including Kioxia Holdings, SoftBank Group, Advantest, SUMCO Corp, and SCREEN Holdings.

Meanwhile, investors also kept an eye on rising tensions in the Middle East after US President Donald Trump announced plans to reinstate a blockade on Iranian vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The move pushed oil prices higher and raised concerns that higher inflation could lead central banks to keep interest rates elevated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China stocks rebound as strong exports lift market sentiment

NBCC bags orders worth Rs 501-cr across education, infrastructure projects

SG Finserve jumps as Q1 PAT soars 119% YoY

Thermax Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story