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Japanese stocks slip as investors eye rising yields and central bank meetings

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Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Japanese stock markets finished Tuesday with slight losses as rising oil prices and higher bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 index dipped 0.01% to close at 63,484, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.52% to 4,037 after earlier gains faded.

Markets faced pressure from multiple directions. Oil prices stayed close to four-month highs, and bond yields in both the US and Japan climbed to multi-year peaks.

Investors are currently on edge ahead of major central bank decisions this week, with both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan expected to raise interest rates.

Technology shares had a mixed session as worries grew over a slowing pace in AI development. Major tech stocks saw noticeable drops, including Advantest down 3%, Fujikura down 1.9%, and Furukawa Electric down 3.3%.

On the bright side, Kioxia Holdings rose 2.3% following news that the memory chipmaker might raise at least $10 billion through a new stock listing in the US.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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