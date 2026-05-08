Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research standalone net profit rises 17.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research standalone net profit rises 17.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.79% to Rs 72.79 crore

Net profit of Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research rose 17.26% to Rs 21.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 72.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.42% to Rs 52.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 273.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales72.7974.12 -2 273.88252.26 9 OPM %28.9937.60 -26.3332.43 - PBDT29.9427.17 10 80.0379.29 1 PBT27.4924.72 11 70.2670.14 0 NP21.3318.19 17 52.9251.67 2

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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