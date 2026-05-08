Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research standalone net profit rises 17.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.79% to Rs 72.79 crore

Net profit of Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research rose 17.26% to Rs 21.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 72.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.42% to Rs 52.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 273.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.