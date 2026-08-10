Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research standalone net profit rises 48.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 70.75 croreNet profit of Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research rose 48.34% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 70.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales70.7560.67 17 OPM %21.4322.99 -PBDT16.8812.60 34 PBT14.7910.25 44 NP11.177.53 48
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