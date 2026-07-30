Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit rises 7.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit rises 7.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 14.68 crore

Net profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies rose 7.89% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.6812.66 16 OPM %25.2726.38 -PBDT5.154.73 9 PBT4.934.53 9 NP3.693.42 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BDR Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Juniper Green Energy IPO subscribed 36%

MV Electrosystems IPO subscribed 3.63 times

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO subscribed 45%

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story