Jash Engg reports flat FY26 revenue at Rs 736 cr; flags global headwinds

Jash Engineering announced that it has reported revenue of Rs 736 crore in FY26 remained largely flat compared to the consolidated audited revenue of Rs 735 crore recorded in FY25.

The Rs 736 crore revenue excludes orders worth approximately Rs 35 crore which were dispatched & invoiced in March 26 but are not recognized as revenue for FY 25-26 due to non-compliance with Incoterms / delivery cut-off date of 31st March. This revenue is expected to be recognized in Q1 FY27.

The company has achieved consolidated unaudited revenue of approximately Rs 736 crore in FY26, failing short of its earlier guidance of Rs 775-800 crore projected in January/February 2026. The sharp drop from projected revenue is on account of tarriff issues in USA and the war in Middle East which led to a halt in dispatches to the region and which also affected global shipping and container availability leading to delays in shipment.

In Month of March 2026, the consolidated orders worth Rs 57 crore out of which Rs 22 crore orders are from Indian market and orders worth Rs 35 crore are from markets outside India. For FY27, the company has set a consolidated sales revenue target of Rs 875 crore representing a growth of approximately 19% over the FY26 revenue. The company said that based on the experience of year 2025-26, wherein it faced revenue and profitability related issues in US operations due to irrational and escalating import tariff imposed by US in Jan 25 and June 25 and also the future uncertainty created due to war unleashed by USA in middle east, It feels that this revenue target of Rs 875 crore is neither optimistic nor conservative. This war and the oil price rise shock may affect economies of many countries and may result into slowdown in execution of projects worldwide and this has been factored into growth projections for FY27.