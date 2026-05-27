Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 56.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 290.54 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering rose 56.91% to Rs 56.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 290.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 76.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 736.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 735.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.