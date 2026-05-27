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Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 56.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 290.54 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering rose 56.91% to Rs 56.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 290.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 76.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 736.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 735.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales290.54300.38 -3 736.19735.19 0 OPM %23.7219.57 -13.8717.32 - PBDT74.5957.86 29 109.80124.66 -12 PBT69.3450.91 36 90.09107.64 -16 NP56.6936.13 57 76.1887.70 -13

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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