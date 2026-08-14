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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit rises 736.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit rises 736.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 35.78 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries rose 736.36% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 35.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.780 0 OPM %3.490 -PBDT1.250.11 1036 PBT1.250.11 1036 NP0.920.11 736

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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