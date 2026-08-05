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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 6.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 6.18% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 626.79 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 6.18% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 626.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 556.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales626.79556.83 13 OPM %10.0411.82 -PBDT53.4257.11 -6 PBT29.2635.87 -18 NP21.8523.29 -6

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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