Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 287.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.44% to Rs 766.01 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 287.11% to Rs 79.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 766.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 610.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 324.40% to Rs 139.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 2550.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2290.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.