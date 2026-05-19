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Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 287.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.44% to Rs 766.01 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 287.11% to Rs 79.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 766.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 610.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 324.40% to Rs 139.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 2550.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2290.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales766.01610.66 25 2550.992290.12 11 OPM %11.879.45 -11.087.19 - PBDT81.1051.41 58 244.29133.19 83 PBT56.2530.46 85 149.5849.06 205 NP79.5920.56 287 139.6732.91 324

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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