Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.94 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 206.17 crore

Net Loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 206.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 189.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.206.17189.822.68-0.23-0.26-3.37-5.94-8.98-5.94-8.98

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