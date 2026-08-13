Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.94 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 206.17 croreNet Loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 206.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 189.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales206.17189.82 9 OPM %2.68-0.23 -PBDT-0.26-3.37 92 PBT-5.94-8.98 34 NP-5.94-8.98 34
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