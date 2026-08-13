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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 276.81 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 6.33% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 276.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 214.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales276.81214.13 29 OPM %3.044.29 -PBDT9.839.19 7 PBT5.905.27 12 NP4.874.58 6

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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